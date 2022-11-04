Amid the PDP crisis, Governor Nyesom Wike has taken a major step in Rivers state to shock his political watchers

After appointing 100,000 special assistants on Thursday, the Rivers state governor on Friday, employed another 100,000 appointees with immediate effect

Speaking on his latest move, Wike said the special advisers had shown willingness to work for him, hence he decided to engage them in his administration, a few months before leaving office

An emerging report by The Nation indicates that Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has increased the number of his newly appointed special assistants on political units to 200, 000.

The Governor made this disclosure while inaugurating the last batch of the 100,000 appointees at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Friday, November 3rd.

Governor Wike increases special assistants to 200,000, a few months before leaving office. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action.

Source: Facebook

Wike gives reason for his latest move

The aggrieved PDP chieftain, Wike, said he decided to increase the number to accommodate more people, who had shown willingness to work for him.

The Governor, who said the gesture was part of the stomach infrastructure he promised the state, asked local government chairmen to return to their domains and identify more people for appointments.

