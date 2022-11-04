The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has urged politicians to avoid unguarded utterances on religion as they campaign for the 2023 elections

Wike said it is the duty of the government to protect lives and properties and failure to do so means the government has failed

The governor, while playing host to the new Rivers state commissioner of police, made the comment on Thursday at the state capital

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has said politicians must do away with unguarded utterances on religion in the 2023 election campaigns.

The governor said this in a statement by his special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Thursday, November 3, The Cable reported.

According to the statement, Wike made the comment while playing host to the new commissioner of police for Rivers state at Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike added that the protection of the lives and properties of every citizen is the government's responsibility and that failure to do so indicated that the government had failed.

His statement reads in part:

“We believe we owe this country and we must also stop this politics of religion so that we don’t instigate crisis and violence. You must go and tell the people what you can do, what we can offer.”

