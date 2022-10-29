The crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has taken a major shift as the Governor of Benue state and the party's national chairman engage in war or words

In a recent move, Senator Iyorchia Ayu disclosed he has the power to remove Wike's men and others from contesting

Ayu made this statement while reacting to Ortom's statement calling for his sack and not supporting Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition, ahead of the 2023 election

The crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a fresh dimension.

Reprieve seems not to be in sight between the national chairman of the Senator Iyorchia Ayu and Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.

This is as Ayu said he has the power to stop Ortom from realising his senatorial ambition on the platform of the party.

The Ayu/Ortom feud which has split the party in Benue State is threatening the senatorial ambition of the governor with Ayu kinsmen in the Jemgbah axis accusing the governor of teaming up with others to pull down their son from his exalted office.

You can't sack me, Ayu tells Ortom, Wike, others

Addressing the crowd that welcomed him home in Gboko on Friday, October 28, Senator Ayu who spoke in the Tiv dialect told his people that he had the power to stop any candidate under the party, particularly in the state to avenge all the attacks on him, The Sun report added.

But he added that as a father of all and in his quest to avoid a crack in the party, he has decided to remain silent.

He said,

“I have been silent over all the things you are hearing against me because I don’t want any crack in the party I belong in my state, I have the powers to say you and you will not go anywhere because I will insist that I must sign before you go anywhere.

“But I have signed for all candidates produced by the PDP to go ahead in their dreams, whether I like it or not I signed."

