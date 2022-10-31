APC flagbearer and national leader is set to present his crucial plan for 2023 to the leaders of organised private sectors

Bayo Onanuga, director, media & publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, made this disclosure through a statement

According to him, Tinubu will meet with business leaders and captains of industry at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, where he will present his action plan

All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will on Tuesday, November 1st, in Lagos meet with the business and the organised private sector leaders.

Bayo Onanuga, director, media and publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC), disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night, October 30, in Abuja, Legit.ng reports.

Tinubu will meet with Lagos business leaders, PCC stated

The meeting with the business leaders and captains of industry will hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites from 12noon.

It will afford the economic players and thought leaders in the private sector to interact with the APC candidate and interrogate his Action Plan for Nigeria.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on October 21, 2022 unveiled Tinubu-Shettima policy document christened 'Action Plan for a Better Nigeria'. The document has enjoyed positive reviews across various segments of the economy since it was launched.

Tinubu has a rich private sector background and experience, Faleke said

Secretary of APC presidential campaign council, Hon. James Faleke said the town hall session was convened to allow Asiwaju Tinubu shared his vision for a better Nigeria with various actors in the economy and allow for critical examination of the policy options contained in the Action Plan.

"Asiwaju Tinubu has a very rich private sector background and experience. He has abiding faith in private enterprise and fundamental role in economic development and economic growth. The private sector needs power, predictability and consistency in policy to drive investment and boost national productivity.

"The dialogue will enable Business Leaders to also share their insights and concerns with our Presidential candidate. The town hall will be a great avenue to sell Asiwaju’s vision for Nigeria," Faleke said.

