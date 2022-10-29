Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku Abubakar has revealed why the PDP presidential candidate traveled to the USA

Ibe said the visit will afford the former vice president the opportunity of high-level engagements in Washington

He further said the visit is aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, October 27 arrived Washington DC, United States on a working visit.

The visit will afford the PDP presidential candidate the opportunity of high-level engagements aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria, according to a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

Atiku was received by several PDP chieftains on arrival in Washington. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, Atiku will be in the US for a week-long engagement that will opportune the frontline presidential candidate share his vision for Nigeria with US business communities and young Nigerian professionals in North America.

The delegation of the former vice president comprise senior members of the PDP presidential campaign council, personal aides and other members of the PDP.

Those in the official delegation include the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha.

Also on the entourage of Atiku Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, media mogul High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Dino Melaye and Phrank Shaibu.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Meanwhile, Atiku has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

Atiku who stated this while addressing party supporters in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22 during his party’s presidential rally, urged the people to continue to be loyal to the PDP.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity as PDP hosts rally in Uyo

Earlier, Atiku promised to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

He stated this on Monday, October 10 during the official kick-off of the PDP presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said if elected he would fix Nigeria’s education sector.

He said the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and poor condition of the nation’s universities and welfare of university teachers will be addressed headlong.

Source: Legit.ng