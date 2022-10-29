Finally, Femi Fani-Kayode, director new media of Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, met with Bola Tinubu

The former minister of aviation took to his Facebook page to confirm the development, on Saturday, October 29 after a meeting that was held on Friday, October 28 in Lagos

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Fani-Kayode described Tinubu as the incoming president of Nigeria

The former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday, October 28, met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Lagos state.

A former spokesperson to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kassim Afegbua was also present in the meeting.

Tinubu meets Femi Fani-Kayode in Lagos, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

At last, Fani-Kayode meets Tinubu

Fani-Kayode who was appointed as the Director New Media of Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council is meeting with Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The minister in a post on his Facebook account described the former Governor of Lagos State as the incoming President of Nigeria.

He wrote:

"A wonderful evening with our leader and incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday in Lagos.

"The Lord is with us and victory ours!

"Glory Hallelujah!

At the time of filing this report, the details of their meeting as not been disclosed.

2023 elections: The demons in APC have relocated to PDP, says Fani-Kayode

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode said on Monday, October 24 that the demons he claimed in the past were in the ruling party relocated to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as soon as he joined the APC in 2021.

He made the statement while being interviewed on Channels Television.

The anchor of the programme, Seun Okinbaloye, had reminded Fani-Fayode of his comments in the past about the APC being a demonic party.

Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 elections, says Obaseki

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki on Monday, October 24 warned that Nigeria will break up if the APC and its presidential candidate win the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki made the comment at the inauguration of the Edo state PDP campaign council in the state.

The governor said no right-thinking person will vote in the APC and Tinubu in next February’s presidential election.

