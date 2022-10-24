Former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode says the APC of today is different from that of the past

Fani-Kayode made the comment while justifying why he and other PDP chieftains joined the ruling party in 2021

According to the Osun-born politician, the issues they fought while in the PDP have been resolved in the APC

FCT, Abuja - A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode said on Monday, October 24 that the demons he claimed in the past were in the ruling party relocated to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as soon as he joined the APC in 2021.

He made the statement while being interviewed on Channels Television.

Fani-Kayode says the APC is now a renewed party and different from the past. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

The anchor of the programme, Seun Okinbaloye, had reminded Fani-Fayode of his comments in the past about the APC being a demonic party.

The former minister of aviation said:

“The APC of the past is not the APC of today. The demons that were in the APC at that time have simply relocated and gone into the PDP.

“In the APC today, ethnicity is respected, possibly unlike before. My views were my views at that time until things changed.

“A new leadership came into the party. A leadership that was responsible and sensitive to the feelings of people led by Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state. New people came in, new governors that I know very well, they gave assurances and honoured every single word.

“We defected for a reason. The APC was responsible, responsive and sensitive to the very things that we fear. What are those things? Ethnic domination. We saw a situation where the PDP was becoming the very monster the APC was.

“And there was a transformation, they open their doors, they promised a level-playing field, no matter what your ethnicity is, no matter what your religion is, and they did precisely that.”

The former minister also said Nigeria must take painful decisions if it wants to prosper economically, noting that there would be palliatives to cushion the effects of such moves.

Fani-Kayode also said APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will discontinue the things that Buhari has not done well.

