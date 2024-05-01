At least 14 people have been reported dead in a lone fatal accident involving an 18-seater bus

Police disclosed that only two people made it out of the condemned vehicle alive, thanks to the timely intervention of nearby citizens

The identities of the deceased are still yet to be identified, with authorities pleading for anyone with information that can help to come forward

An 18-seater bus travelling along the Enugu/Opi/Nsukka road during the late hours of Tuesday caught fire, leading to the death of 14 passengers.

Only two people survived the gory incident and have since been taken to the hospital to receive adequate treatment.

Identities of the deceased are yet to be identified Image: X/@Enugu_PoliceNg

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the vehicle, with the Bauchi plate number DAS 215 XA, was speeding when it lost control and consequently rammed into a fence.

The impact of the fatal crash led to the bus catching fire, which burned the automobile beyond recognition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, detailed the event in an early morning statement shared on the command's X page on Wednesday, May 1.

The statement partly read:

"The Enugu State Police Command wishes to inform the public that a lone fatal motor accident occurred today, April 30, 2024, around 5:20 p.m., at Ekwegbe, along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka Road, claiming the lives of yet-to-be-identified 14 males and two females who burned beyond recognition."

Ndukwe also revealed that the vehicle was also loaded with vegetables, edible material and luggages of the passengers.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, accompanied by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, has visited the scene to assess the extent of teh damage.

The statement concluded:

"The CP further called on individuals that can help in identifying the victims or with information to trace the family members of the deceased to come forward with such information or call 08098880172 or 08086671202,”

Source: Legit.ng