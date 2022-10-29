Earlier, the UK government insisted yesterday on its terror alert, despite assurances by the federal government that the country was safe

The police boss on Saturday debunked reports that the Federal Capital Territory was being saturated with bombs and noted that it is false

Akali Baba Usman further urged the public to always verify information before bringing it to the doorstep of the Force

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Akali Baba Usman, has said the recent security alert is not true.

The Police boss has therefore urged members of the public to always bring relevant information to the police before making it known to the public, The Punch reported.

IGP Baba urged Abuja residents to remain calm, noting terror alert is false. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Legit.ng reports that the United States and United Kingdom governments had released security alert, warning their citizens to steer clear of Abuja because of planned terrorist attacks.

Terror alert is false, IGP noted, urging Abuja residents to remain calm

IGP made this assertion on Saturday, October 29, while inaugurating a modern police station and barracks in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta state.

He said;

“How can you entered the country and said there is security alert, you didn’t inform police, and you go around telling your people don’t go to Abuja, return from Abuja.

“When you have information on security, it is proper to inform the police and we will find way to tackle it, instead of taking it to the public.

“I am urging media not to help them spread such information. We are working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure the safety of residents.”

On the structure, IGP said the modern police stations and barracks had been built across six geo-political zones.

