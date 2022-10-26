Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, has said that Buhari's government does not permit ostentatious life for cabinet members

During an interview on Tuesday, October 25, Keyamo said for the past four years, he has not had an official car

Keyamo asserted that one of the reasons Nigerians opposed former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was the flamboyant lifestyle of his ministers

The Buhari-led administration is so frugal that ministers use their private cars for official activities.

This was the revelation of Festus Keyamo (SAN), the minister of state for labour and employment, on Tuesday, October 25, during an Arise TV interview.

In fact, Keyamo claimed that he as a minister does not have an official car for the past four years, adding that he and his colleague do not get to live "the ostentatious life".

He said:

“I don’t have an official car for the past four years. So, we live a spartan life. We don’t live that kind of ostentatious life that the other government lived. So, there’s some kind of trust."

On the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister went on to state that, unlike previous governments, the current administration's refusal to remove subsidy was borne out of empathy for Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians opposed former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan because of the flamboyant lifestyle of his cabinet members, especially the oil minister.

His words:

“This (subsidy removal issue) is about the empathy of President Buhari. Because he feels empathic to the Nigerian people. He needs to put some measures in place. The president stated it clearly. By June next year, they will begin to phase out subsidy.

“From Obasanjo to Yaradua to Jonathan, they had been saying the same about subsidy. The trust deficit is the problem. Why did people oppose Jonathan that time? It was because people saw the flamboyant lives that people were living then. The oil minister and all that.”

