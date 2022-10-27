APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked publicly to come for a live interview on TV

This invitation was issued by popular Arise TV host Rufai Oseni who took to his social media page to invite the APC stalwart

Rufai's public invitation sparked a lot of reaction on social media with some of them saying Tinubu will never show up

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election, the All Progressive Peoples Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been challenged for an interview on a live telecast.

Popular TV host and highly revered broadcaster Rufai Oseni of Arise TV took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, October 26, to issue the challenge to the APC stalwart.

According to his tweet sighted by Legit.ng, Rufai reeled out the names of some of the top presidential candidates who had made it to his popular breakfast program "The Morning Show".

He stated that the likes of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (APC) are a few of the numerous presidential candidates who had turned up for an interview,

His tweet reads:

"We eagerly await the APC presidential candidate for an interview on Arisetv; we have had Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Sowore, and others.

"We will like to hear his ideas for Nigeria and chat about them!"

Reactions trail Ruafai's challenge on Tinubu for a live interview

Meanwhile, some Nigerians also took to the comment section of Rufai's tweet to air their view on the public invitation issued by the TV host for Tinubu to show up for an interview.

A Twitter handle @Olakunle002 said:

"It's not about the TV station, it's about granting an interview with them, answer meaningful questions by yourself about your plans for the people so that you can be hold accountable for whatever you say with your mouth, this is not spokesperson stuffs."

@TheGreatSamBurg was of the opinion that Rufai's invitation was a waste of time and that the APC presidential candidate will never show up for a live interview.

The tweet reads:

"You'll wait till eternity, what do you think Agbado Master will say? He won't bother to come so as not to embarrass himself."

However, some Nigerians reacted differently to Rufai's tweet when he said Atiku had been interviewed on Arise TV.

Some commenters said it was a pre-recorded interview that must have been edited and will not be counted as an interview.

@chi16481 tweeted:

"Atiku should do a live interview...no bias..everyone should do live interview."

@_Oluwajuwonlo said:

"NOTE: ATIKU was too big to come to your station. Only Peter Obi and Sowore were interviewed on AriseTv Live. Thank you."

Video emerges Governor Umahi mocks Arise TV journalist on live telecast

Earlier in August, Arise TV journalist Oseni Rufai had an issue with the Force in Lagos state and a video of the development trended online.

According to the popular TV anchor, a police officer forcefully took his car over an alleged traffic violation, a claim which was countered by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

In a recent interview, the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi publicly mocked Rufai, while noting the journalist has not apologised to him regarding the BRT violation.

Source: Legit.ng