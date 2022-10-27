Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have constituted their campaign council, announcing the appointments of major party members and other political stakeholders.

However, at least three prominent Nigerians rejected the appointments for different reasons.

Former Ondo governor, Olusegun Mimiko, and others rejected appointments to Atiku's presidential campaign council. Photo credits: Sam Amadi, Atiku Abubakar, Olusegun Mimiko

Source: Facebook

Jonathan's ex-appointee Sam Amadi

Sam Amadi, a former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), rejected his appointment to the PDP presidential campaign council.

Amadi, who served as the NERC chairman under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, announced his rejection of the appointment in a letter dated Monday, October 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former NERC boss said he belongs to a number of organisations that are non-partisan, hence the need to reject the appointment. Nevertheless, he said his rejection is not a vote of no confidence on the PDP.

Onuora Nweke

Onuora Nweke, a member of the Ebonyi State University Governing Council, also rejected his appointment to the Campaign Council of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku.

Nweke made his rejection of the appointment known in a statement released on Saturday, October 8.

According to him, the appointment was done without his consultation and approval. Nweke also explained that by virtue of his appointment to the EBSU Governing Council, he is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olusegun Mimiko

Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo state, rejected his appointment as the Ondo state chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council.

Mimiko did not only reject the appointment but also noted that he would not abandon his support for the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, over his call for equity within the umbrella party.

The former Ondo governor had been named as the leader of the newly constituted Ondo PDP presidential campaign council, scheduled to be inaugurated on Thursday, October 27.

2023 presidency: Atiku takes campaign to United States

Meanwhile, multiple reports indicate that the PDP presidential candidate, on Tuesday, October 25, departed Nigeria for the United States to secure support from some top government officials ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Atiku and his campaign team in the US will make concerted efforts to lobby top officials, such as influential members of Congress, to get endorsement for the coming presidential election.

One of Atiku's engagements in the country was a meeting with senior US state department officials held on Wednesday, October 26.

Source: Legit.ng