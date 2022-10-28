The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued an urgent announcement following the departure of its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to the US.

Atiku is said to have departed to the US as part of plans to intensify his campaign strategies in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, the presidential campaign organization of the PDP said all rallies will be suspended for the main time

FCT, Abuja - There will no longer be presidential rallies for Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation has announced.

As reported by Punch, this announcement was made following the United States trio of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP says a new date for rallies will be made public in the coming days. Photo: PDP

In a statement signed by Umar Bature the PDP PCO Director of Field Operations, it was gathered that rallies meant to be held at Ondo, Kebbi, Ekiti, and Bayelsa states will be postponed indefinitely.

"PDP to announce new rally dates in due time" - Bature

The statement also revealed no new date has been concluded as details of a new date will be made public in due time.

Bature said:

“This is to formally inform all Management of the PCO that in view of our Candidates’ trip to the United States, our Presidential Rallies earlier scheduled for Ekiti, Ondo, Kebbi and Bayelsa States will no longer hold as scheduled.

“New dates will be communicated once they are fixed. All inconveniences regrettable.”

Meanwhile, Atiku's trip to the United States is said to be part of his campaign strategies as he is there to pitch his agenda for a possible collaboration.

Atiku arrives US for meetings, engagements ahead of 2023 elections

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar has continued his political engagements outside the shores of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former vice president and PDP presidential candidate is currently in Washington D.C in the United States of America.

On hand to receive Atiku on his arrival were a former Senate president, Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye.

2023: Amid Wike's rift with Atiku, PDP national chairman Ayu drops bombshell

In another development, Nigerians across the globe have been warned against listening to politicians who aim to divide the nation.

The call was made by the national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu.

According to Ayu, there is a need for the people to shun politicians who feed them with empty promises ahead of every election season.

