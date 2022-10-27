Atiku Abubakar reportedly took his presidential ambition to the United States (US) on Tuesday, October 25

It was claimed that the PDP's presidential flagbearer is to lobby US state department officials and top members of Congress to get their support for the 2023 elections

A source also said Atiku's travel to the US was part of his effort to refute claims that he cannot enter the nation after he was indicted in a $40 million money laundering allegation

Reports have it that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, October 25, departed Nigeria for the United States (US) to secure support from some top government officials ahead of the 2023 general elections.

PM News gathered from sources that Atiku and his campaign team in the US will make concerted efforts to lobby top officials, such as influential members of Congress, to get endorsement for the coming presidential election.

It was claimed that Atiku needs the support of the US and the UK to win the 2023 presidential election (Photo: @atiku)

One of Atiku's engagements in the foreign land was a meeting with senior US state department officials held on Wednesday, October 26.

The source credited by the newspaper in its report asserted that Atiku is aware that without the help of the US and the United Kingdom, his presidential bid will not see the light of day.

The source said:

“Atiku is convinced he will never achieve his ambition of becoming the President of Nigeria without the support of external collaborators in United States and Britain especially. His lobbyists secured important meetings for him with State Department officials and Congress members.

“He is impressing it on the Americans that he is the best person they can do business with and one that can guarantee their interests in Nigeria and West Africa. He had meetings today (Wednesday) with the State Department officials and will continue his meetings till Friday before he return to Nigeria.”

It was noted that US lobbyists working for Atiku secured appointments for him to meet with top members of the US Congress.

A claim making the rounds is that Atiku's trip to the US is to debunk allegations that he cannot enter America after his indictment in a $40 million corruption and money laundering trial involving him, former US Senator Williams Jefferson, and his wife, Jennifer Douglas.

