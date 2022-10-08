Onuora Nweke was appointed as a member of the Research Committee of the Atiku Campaign Council ahead of 2023

The member of the Ebonyi State University Governing Council, however, rejected the appointment, saying he is an APC member

Nweke added that he was not consulted, nor was his approval sought before the appointment was made

Onuora Nweke, a member of the Ebonyi State University Governing Council, has rejected his appointment to the Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Nweke made his rejection of the appointment known in a statement released on Saturday, October 8.

Onuora Nweke, an APC chieftain, rejected the appointment to serve as a member of Atiku's presidential campaign council. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

According to him, the appointment was done without his consultation and approval, Daily Sun reported.

I am an APC member, says Nweke

Nweke explained that by virtue of his appointment to the EBSU Governing Council, he is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He further noted that accepting an appointment to PDP Presidential Campaign Council would amount to anti-party activity.

The APC chieftain urged friends, political associates and the general public to disregard the purported appointment.

He said though he has good friends who are PDP, he has never been involved directly or indirectly in the activities of the party;

Legit.ng gathers that he was appointed as a member of the Research Committee of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council.

