The PDP's move to draft Sam Amadi, a popular political analyst, into its presidential campaign has hit a brick wall

The PDP had appointed Amadi, a former appointee of ex-President Jonathan, to serve as director of research in its presidential campaign council

However, Amadi rejected the appointment, explaining that he now occupies some key positions in the country that cannot afford him to be partisan

FCT, Abuja - Sam Amadi, a former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has rejected his appointment into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council for the 2023 elections.

Amadi, who served as the NERC chairman under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, announced his rejection of the appointment in a letter dated Monday, October 10.

Sam Amadi, a former NERC chairman, rejected his appointment into the PDP council to remain non-partisan. Photo credits: Sam Amadi, Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng notes that Amadi addressed the letter to Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto and director-general of the campaign council.

2023 elections: Why did Sam Amadi reject appointment into PDP campaign council?

Explaining the reason behind his decision, Amad said he belongs to a number of organisations that are non-partisan.

Nevertheless, the former NERC chairman said his rejection is not a vote of no confidence on the PDP, just as he appreciated Tambuwal for the offer.

“I humbly want to decline the appointment, and hereby abstain from participating in such a role,” he said.

“The decision to decline the offer has stemmed from the conflicts of interest emanating from various responsibilities in which I act as a leader of different platforms where political neutrality and objectivity are required of me."

He said he is the director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT) and an analyst on Arise News TV, noting that such positions require him to be non-partisan.

The PDP had wanted Amadi to serve as director of research in its presidential campaign council.

Full text of Amadi's rejection letter is available on his Facebook page.

Sam Amadi's rejection of PDP's appointment: What are Nigerians saying?

Mathias Tsado D'Young Statesman said:

"Thank you for your position, its sad to see that you will not be taking part on this project, but I respect you for all you do and will look forward to working with you in whatever capacity as we team up to rebuild the broken walls of our society, once again thank you very much."

Owoh 'Chekwaz said:

"Very detailed and cogent reason to remain neutral for the sake of building a robust national democracy that will benefit everyone.

"Kudos for the courage to resist the temptation.."

Olalekan Idowu Oladapo said:

"Commendable Sir but PDP is not also sensitive to regional balancing and not a respecter of its own rules. Nevertheless, I salute your courage."

Okoye Mko said:

"My respect for you have just be multiplied. You are truly a man of honour."

Iyke Ikenna Anyanwu said:

"A great intellectual, your discuss on national issues is always invaluable."

PDP presidential campaign council appoints Dele Momodu, others as directors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP campaign organisation appointed publisher and former presidential aspirant Aare Dele Momodu as director overseeing strategic communications.

A press statement signed by the campaign Director General and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, confirmed that 16 others were also appointed to head various directorates of the campaign.

Hon. Umar M. Bature was appointed as the director of field operations, among others.

