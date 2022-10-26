Nigerians have been sent an important message from the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

This is as the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Canada urged Nigerians to vote wisely in the forthcoming general elections

Not only to vote, but the council urged Nigerians to avoid giving their support and casting their votes to deceptive politicians in the coming polls

Some months before the 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in Canada has called on the electorate to be wary of politicians who are desperate to take over power by deceiving the people.

This was contained in a statement issued by the director of media of the council, Abiola Oshodi, on Wednesday, October 26.

APC tells Nigerians to stay clear of deceptive politicians

Source: Facebook

“Beware of deceptive politicians”, APC warns Nigerians

According to The Punch, the campaign council was inaugurated to work for the victory of the party and its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming presidential election.

The chairman of the council, Jide Oladejo, who gave the warning after the inauguration of the campaign council in Canada, said Nigerians in the North American country were already supporting the APC candidate.

He affirmed thus:

“From the lots, only Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the wherewithal to give birth to a united and prosperous Nigeria come May 2023. The rot in the Nigeria’s system dragging Nigeria backward was caused by PDP’s years of maladministration.

“Electorate should be weary of politicians who are desperate to deceive the Nigerian public in order to take Nigeria to perpetual backwardness.”

Source: Legit.ng