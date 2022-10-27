Governor Samuel Ortom's recent comments about Atiku Abubakar continues to generate reactions in the polity

The Northern Awareness Movement has condemned the Benue state governor for his comments on Atiku

The northern group also condemned the Minda Leaders of thoughts of Benue state for declaring they won't support Atiku's presidential bid

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Awareness Movement (NAM) has asked Benue state governor Samuel Ortom to concentrate his energy on the development the state, deliver his party in 2023 and ensure prompt payment of salaries.

The northern group also condemned a press conference held by the Minda Leaders of thoughts of Benue state where they purportedly withdrew their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Northern Awareness Movement warned Governor Ortom to stop his verbal attacks on Atiku. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Both governor Ortom and the Minder Leaders had verbally attacked Atiku over an alleged statement credited to him.

Reacting to the development through a statement signed by the chairman of the NAM, Muhammed Inuwa, made available to journalists on Wednesday, October 26 in Abuja, the group said Atiku's statement had laid credence and further cemented his pan-Nigerian credentials.

Part of the statement read:

“The Northern Awareness Movement wishes to state unequivocally that the press conference by the Minda Leaders of thoughts is provocative joke taken too far. It is unfortunate for the so called leaders to attempt to praise the non-performing Ortom as a 'global icon'.”

“They should bury their heads in shame for the ridiculous attempt to dress Governor Ortom in borrowed robes.

“The NAM is not unaware of the failures of Governor Ortom to pay salaries and lacking of any legacy project of his own in Benue state. We are also not unaware of the seemingly loss of popularity by Dr. Samuel Ortom in Benue state on a daily basis as a result of failure in office.

“We urge Governor Ortom and his group of elders to sheath their swords and concentrate on developing Benue state and also delivering Ortom at the polls in the coming 2023 general election.”

The group also commended Atiku for finding the courage to condemn rogue elements of the Fulani stock and also, finding it worthy to address certain critical issues like profiling the entire Fulani race.

Ortom wrong to label Atiku agent of Miyetti Allah, says Dele Momodu

On his part, the Director of Strategic Communications of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has faulted Governor Ortom for labeling the PDP presidential candidate as ‘agent of Miyetti-Allah.’

Momodu made this assertion while reacting to Ortom’s comment on Atiku and Miyetti Allah in Benue on Tuesday, October 25.

He said even Governor Nyesom Wike who is at loggerheads with Atiku won't make such a statement.

2023: Ortom endorses Peter Obi's presidential bid

Recall that Governor Ortom recently endorsed the presidential bid of Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

The governor made the declaration when Peter Obi paid him a visit to empathise with him over the havoc caused by the flood in Benue state.

The Benue state governor during his speech described the Anambra state governor as one who is noble, laced with integrity, character, and trustworthiness.

