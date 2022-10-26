The presidential ambition of APC flagbearer and national leader, Bola Tinubu has received yet another major boost

It was endorsement galore for Tinubu, in the commercial city of Kano last weekend as Tinubu and his entourage visited the state on campaign tour, his aide, Tunde Rahman, confirmed to Legit.ng, on Wednesday, October 26.

Tinubu gets major endorsement in Kano state

Among the critical stakeholders in the state who endorsed the presidential aspiration of the APC candidate were the Northern Business Leaders, Kano Academic Community, Tijjaniyyah, Ahlus Sunnah, Kadirriyyah Movement, Kano League of Imams, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Zone A and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state.

The APC presidential candidate who arrived in the state on Saturday, October 22, and left on Monday, October 24, was accompanied among others by the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Director-General of the campaign and Plateau State Governor, Rt Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, members of the party’s National Working Committee and at least seven governors of the party.

Among them were Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu, Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, Governor Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos).

Endorsing Asiwaju Tinubu at the dinner with the Business Leaders and Captains of Industry, the Chairman, Kano Business Community Council, Alhaji Rabiu Bako, said the APC candidate stood out among the presidential contenders because of his deep understanding of the economy, private sector background and track record as Lagos governor. He said Tinubu is better placed to rebuild the economy and place it on a pedestal for steady growth.

While also endorsing the APC presidential candidate, Sheikh Bashir Tijjani Usman Zangon Bareebah, who spoke on behalf of the Tijjaniyyah sect, urged Asiwaju Tinubu to prioritise security and safety of the people, increase megawatt of electricity to power the economy, reposition agriculture and give due attention to education.

He also sought for inclusion of Tijjaniyyah members in top government appointments and assistance in the building of Tijjaniyyah University under construction in Kano.

In its declaration of support for the APC candidate, the Nigeria Academic Community Forum in Kano, in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Prof. Shehu Alhaji Musa, and General Secretary, Malan Sani Mohammed, and presented to Tinubu, said the forum was moved to back him because of his concern for the down-trodden, transparency, accountability, integrity and selflessness.

“Some of the fundamental considerations for our endorsement of your candidature also included your past records of achievements in service at state and national levels,” the forum added.

In separate sessions with the APC candidate at the African Hall of Kano State Government House, other associations which endorse Tinubu and wished him well in the 2023 election included Ahlus Sunnah, Kadirriyyah Movement, Kano League of Imams, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Zone A and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Responding to the various groups, Tinubu thanked them for the endorsements, saying he had noted their words of encouragements and demands.

He promised to do all in his capacity to justify the confidence reposed in him and move the country to greater heights.

