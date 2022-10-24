Spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, has said the empty streets that stared at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Kano, at the weekend, was the clearest sign yet that the APC was on the highway to extinction ahead of the 2023 election.

Ologbondiyan said unlike the APC candidate, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, attracts a huge crowd of Nigerians always eager to receive him anywhere he goes.

The campaign Spokesman said, this in Abuja, on Sunday.

He recalled that these crowds “received the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at his campaign rally in Benin, Edo State, as well as the two separate rallies held in Bida and Jibia in Niger and Katsina States respectfully.”

These, he said, “are manifest proofs that Nigerians are resolute in voting for Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria come February 25, 2023.“

According to him, Atiku’s determination to revive the economy while making the unity of our nation number one priority sits well among Nigerians.

He has also sworn to make insecurity a part of our sordid past by making State Police a plank of the security solutions he will introduce when sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Atiku is bringing the light to our dark side. He is creating hope in our state of disillusionment”, Ologbondiyan said.

Source: Legit.ng