The presidential race heading into the 2023 general election is already reaching a fever pitch

As we approach the penultimate months of the elections, political rivals have begun to throw jibes at each other

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC became the latest politician who threw a subliminal shot at his archrival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP

Kano, Kano - The presidential flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has once again thrown shades at his counterpart, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu, who was in Kano on Sunday, October 23, says he will give his full devotion to the service of Nigeria and its people if given the mandate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar bumped into each other in Kaduna last week during their separate consultative meetings with stakeholders. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the Vanguard newspaper, the former Lagos state governor, in what seems like a subliminal shot aimed at the Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, said he will not be a part-time president who will spend half of his time in Dubai.

As contained in a report by the Punch newspaper, Tinubu’s Media Officer, Tunde Rahman, in a statement released in Abuja, quoted the APC stalwart saying:

“I won’t be a part-time President who will share time between living in Dubai and Nigeria. I would concentrate attention and energy on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges.”

Prequel to Tinubu’s jibes at Atiku, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, once referred to Atiku as a political tourist.

But while speaking in Kano during a close session with the Tijjaniyyah sect, Shettima acknowledged Atiku as a father but said Nigeria needs a president devoted to its people.

Tijjaniyyah sect endorses Tinubu presidential bid

Meanwhile, the Tijjaniyyah sect gave their full support to Bola Tinubu, demanding that his leadership should be that of inclusivity and not exclusions.

They said they want Tinubu to include their members in his cabinet and other relevant government agencies. They also appealed to Tinubu to subside Hajj fares and help donate to the completion of the Tijjaniyyah University if he emerges victorious at the 2023 presidential polls.

Tinubu, in response to their demand, said they have nothing to worry about and that they should not be alarmed as his manifesto has already settled all their demands.

