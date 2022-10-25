Earlier, Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, assured Bola Tinubu, that Osun state would deliver 1 million votes to the APC in 2023

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, the outgoing governor led a long walk for the APC flagbearer and his vice in the state capital, Osogbo to make sure "Osun soro soke" for Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu has continued with his consultation with prominent chieftains leaders and governors of the APC in the polity, in other to ensure his 2023 exercise turns out a success

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state is working to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerges victorious in the 2023 general elections.

This is as Oyetola, his deputy, Benedict Alabi and cabinet members led thousands of supporters in Osogbo to march in support of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, The Nation reported.

Oyetola leads a solidarity walk to show support for Tinubu in Osogbo.

Source: Facebook

Supporters converged on Osun State Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo in the early hours of Tuesday, October 25, before they embarked on the street rally, The Punch report added.

The rally marched from Government House through Oke-Fia, Alekuwodo, Ola-Iya, Odi-Olowo, Isale-Osun, Oja-Oba, Station road, Ajegunle and terminated at Freedom park where the supporters were addressed.

Video of the Oyetola's walk trends online

The video of the development which was shared on Twitter has generated relations in the polity.

The supporters, bearing banners in their hands, adorned fez-cap crested with Tinubu emblem.

They sang to woo residents of the State to vote for APC in the 2023 general elections.

Watch below:

