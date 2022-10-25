Governor Godwin Obaseki's recent comment that Nigeria will collapse if the APC wins the 2023 polls continues to elicit reactions

APC presidential campaign council spokesman, Festus Keyamo says the governor's comment shows hos arrogant he is

Keyamo also took a swipe at the Edo governor and his Delta counterpart, stating that they betrayed southern Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo has berated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state for saying Nigeria will collapse if the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the 2023 presidential election.

Keyamo, the spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council described Obaseki as 'the Judas of our time.'

Governors Obaseki and Okowa were accused of betraying southern Nigeria by Keyamo. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Twitter

The minister of state for labour and employment further stated that Obaseki has denied many constituencies of adequate representation in the Edo state House of Assembly by not allowing their representatives take their seats, even though they were duly elected.

He said in a statement seen by Legit.ng:

“By making this abhorrent statement, Obaseki has clearly shown that he must be one of the elements within his party not only misleading his candidate and party but also enabling them towards inevitable electoral doom.

“This is to our delight, but we worry that if elected, they will inflict the same divisive spirit on our country as a whole.

“It is little wonder then, that his exit from the APC to the PDP was a signal of peace within the APC and the beginning of the unending crises within the PDP.

“It reminds us of the story of the Biblical Satan whose expulsion from heaven restored peace to that realm and pronounced woe upon the earth.

“Obaseki and his cohorts, like Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, obviously sold their souls for the Biblical pot of porridge by violating the zoning principles in their own constitution, thereby causing the present implosion within their party - an implosion that he now wishes to project on the country.

“Compare that to the historical stance of the APC northern governors who insisted on the unity of this country by rejecting power offered to them on a platter of gold, but rather insisted on power shift to the South to keep this country together.”

Keyamo stated that Governor Obaseki's statement is 'an outrageous statement' while accusing the Edo state governor of 'obfuscating arrogance.'

He added:

“We call on Governor Obaseki to apologize to the people of Edo state, to the people of the southern region, and to Nigerians as a whole for making such an insensitive and reckless statement in the face of PDP's insensitivity to the principle of power rotation in the country.

“Certainly, the day of reckoning with the masses is coming for the likes of the Judas of our time, Governor Godwin Obaseki!”

Source: Legit.ng