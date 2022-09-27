Politicians across the country have been warned against spewing hate and engaging in campaigns of calumny

The call was made by the president of the Movement for Nigeria's Transformation (MNT), Edward Ogba

According to Ogba, MNT is determined to promote unity, peace and progress in Nigeria in order to achieve the desired development

The president of the Movement for Nigeria's Transformation (MNT), Edward Ogba, has called on politicians to desist from all forms of malignant campaigns as the 2023 general elections draw near.

Ogba said this while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, September 27, ahead of the commencement of the 2023 election campaign as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its timetable.

Politicians have been cautioned against heating up the polity as the 2023 campaign is set to begin. Photo: Peter Obi, PDP, Shola Ade

MNT president said it is important that every politician focuses on issue-based campaigns which are pertinent to national challenges like

His words:

"Presidential candidate and their allies, campaign teams should make their campaigns issue based as several challenges begging for attention in the country.

"Such as insecurity, non-performing economy, poor basic infrastructure and even the fundamental problem of restructuring among others."

Promoting peace, unity and good governance

Ogba while stating that MNT is determined to promote good governance in Nigeria, urged political gladiators to jettison mudslinging and stereotyping colleagues in the game.

According to Ogba, the campaign period should be a time to re-examine the Nigerian problems with a view to addressing them and not an opportunity to settle scores and spew hate words across every platform provided.

He also urged every political party and their candidates, especially those seeking Presidential office to play by the rule of having the protection and the unity of Nigeria as a priority.

He added:

"We are consulting with the presidential candidates and are aimed at assessing their capacity to know who can truly lead the country to the promised land."

