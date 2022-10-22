Reno Omokri has made efforts to set the record straight on the administration of his former boss, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Omokri, in reaction to Festus Keyamo's comments on Jonathan's administration, said the former Nigerian leader handed over to President Buhari behind one of the fastest-growing economies

Omokri also cautioned Keyamo to respect his SAN title and not demean it with false and unfounded remarks

Festus Keyamo (SAN) has gotten some knocks after he made some allegations against the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Keyamo, among other claims, had alleged that in 2015, Jonathan handed over a recessed Nigerian economy to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri said GEJ handed over to PMB the third fastest-growing economy in 2015

Source: Twitter

Another allegation the spokesman of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign made was that the Buhari-led government met oil production at 700,000 or 600,000 barrels per day.

Reacting to the claims, Reno Omokri, a former media aide to Jonathan, called on Keyamo to respect the SAN title conferred on him and stop demeaning it with lies.

According to Omokri, Keyamo is free to campaign for Tinubu without having to make false comments against his principal's government.

His words:

"I would kindly like to appeal to Festus Keyamo to respect the Senior Advocate of Nigeria title that he has and stop demeaning it by telling obvious lies. He can campaign for Bola Tinubu without making false statements about the Jonathan administration."

Nigeria's economy in GEJ's administration

Firstly, to set the record straight, Omokri made it clear that Jonathan handed over to Buhari the third fastest-growing economy in the world according to CNN Money, and the fourth fastest-growing according to the World Bank.

Nigeria's external reserves in Jonathan's time

Secondly, Omokri noted that Jonathan left behind $2.07 billion in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) and $3 billion in the Sovereign Wealth Fund at the time he handed over to Buhari

Omokri went further to assert that his former boss "bequeathed to the incoming regime $5.6 billion in Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited dividends. Additionally, the Jonathan government left behind a foreign reserve of $28.6 billion."

Crude oil production in GEJ's time

Also responding to Keyamo's position that the current administration met oil production at 700,000 or 600,000 barrels per day, Omokri put forward a rebuttal by saying that in 2015, "the Jonathan government handed over oil production of 1.9 million barrels per day to the Buhari government.

He added:

"According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, the average daily oil production in the first quarter of 2015 was 2.18 million barrels per day. Ironically, it was our administration that met oil production at 700,000, and raised it to almost 2 million barrels per day.

Finally, we left the Naira at ₦199 to $1. Today it is ₦750 to $1. We left foreign debt at $10.7 billion. Today it is almost $40 billion. We left the inflation rate at 9.6%. It is now 20.52%."

