The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday revealed his crucial plan for Nigerians

Bola Tinubu in his manifesto assured Nigerians of a greater nation if he wins the presidency in the forthcoming general elections

Tinubu said that the promises of a better Nigeria by the past administrations have not been attained, he encouraged the youth to forgo the pains of such failed promises noting he would tackle the challenges they have failed to address if he becomes the president in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that Nigerians don’t want repackaged promises.

In the forward of his manifesto, Tinubu said he and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, plan on promoting a society based on shared prosperity, tolerance and compassion, The Cable reported.

Tinubu in his manifesto revealed to Nigerians he would ensure the country marches forward to greatness if given an opportunity in 2023. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The 80-page manifesto, dubbed ‘Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’, will be unveiled by President Muhamadu Buhari on Friday (today), October 21.

“Senator Shettima and I have traversed every part of our beloved nation, listening to the concerns of our fellow citizens. Young and old, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, Christian and Muslim; all have expressed their views and concerns,” Bayo Onanuga, director of media in the campaign council, quoted the former governor of Lagos as saying.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tinubu promises to equip security personnels

The presidential candidate said under his leadership, security personnel would be equipped with modern hardware.

“Police personnel will be freed from extraneous duties such as VIP security and guard duties,” he said.

I have been warned to stay on script, says Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, says he has been told by his media handlers to always read his prepared speeches off the cuff.

The former Lagos state governor revealed this while speaking at the Arewa Joint Committee Interactive Session in Kaduna state on Monday, October 17.

Some respected northern elders had used the platform to invite the four main presidential candidates to speak on their plans for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2023 election: Tinubu speaks on his economic plan for Nigeria

Earlier, Tinubu assured the audience at the event of a buoyant and vibrant economy if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor of Lagos state promised that his government will build an economy that will help the country achieve double-digit growth.

He also commended Governor El-Rufai for coming up with the summit that attracts investors to the state, adding that it was the same way he did in Lagos 20 years ago.

Source: Legit.ng