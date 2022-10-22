On Friday, October 21, Bola Tinubu unveiled his action plan and noted that he is ready to lead Nigeria out of its current state and take it to its greater height

Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari, after the development disclosed that the future of Nigerians is safer with the ruling All Progressives Congress

Meanwhile, Buhari on Friday unveiled the APC Presidential Campaign Council and the Tinubu/Shettima Action Plan in State House, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on Friday, October 21, declared the future of Nigeria is safer in the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as Buhari said the APC-led government has managed to make Nigeria stable, laying a solid foundation for progressive growth, The Punch reported.

2023 election: Nigeria’s future safer with APC, Buhari reveals. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

This was made known in a statement signed by the president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Buhari stated this despite the unfavourable circumstances of global economic downturns, the COVID-19 pandemic, and very low international oil prices resulting in low revenue.

Buhari formally endorsed Tinubu as his successor

The president, who stated this at the unveiling of the Presidential Campaign Council and the Action Plan of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, pledged to be at the forefront of electing the former Lagos State governor as his successor.

He noted that electing Tinubu would consolidate the achievements of his administration adding that the presidential candidate had the capacity, visionary leadership and track record to do more.

He said:

”I want to charge every member to put in all their efforts during the next four and half months of campaign to ensure we record a resounding victory in all our elections nationwide. The future of this country is safer in our hands.”

2023 presidency: Content of Tinubu’s manifesto leaks, area of concentration revealed

The manifesto of Bola Tinubu is an 80-page document and will focus more on national security, Bayo Onanuga, the media and publicity director of the APC presidential campaign council, has revealed.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the leaked snippet into the manifesto of Tinubu was made known via a statement on Thursday, October 20.

Onanuga, in the statement, revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari would lead the pack in inaugurating the members of the presidential campaign council after several days of disparities over the listing of the PCC members.

Tinubu unveils ‘action plan’ to make Nigeria great

Similarly, the APC flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently revealed his crucial plan for Nigeria.

Tinubu in his manifesto assured Nigerians of a greater nation if he wins the presidency in the forthcoming general elections.

He said that the promises of a better Nigeria by the past administrations have not been attained, noting that he would tackle the challenges if he becomes the president in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng