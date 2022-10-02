The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) reacted to the rallies by the Obidients on Saturday

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council said those on the street were not more than two polling units

Peter Obi's supporters did not take his comment lightly as they attacked him and called him names

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, is not impressed with the one million March held in Lagos by the supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The minister of state for labour and employment reacted to a video from the rally on his Twitter page on Saturday, October 1. According to him, the crowd gathered at the LP rally is not more than a thousand people.

Peter Obi's supporters took over the streets of Festac in Lagos. Photo credit: @FS_Yusuf

He wrote:

“The aerial shots are the best. Now, look at this: at best the ‘crowd’ here is not more than a thousand people which is approximately just two polling units."

Obidients came to beg for money

The APC campaign spokesman shared another video as he took a swipe at Obidients. He said the majority f those who came out used the opportunity to beg for money from passersby.

He described them as a "branch of people deceiving people".

Recall that Obi’s supporters, called Obidients, gathered at Ikeja, Lekki and Amuwo-Odofin in Lagos in large numbers for a rally to sell their candidate.

The supporters also rallied around streets in Akwa Ibom, Abia, Kaduna, Edo and Delta states.

Photos from the rally in Lagos were shared on Twitter.

Nigerians knock Festus Keyamo

Not long after Keyamo dropped his comment about the rally, Nigerians responded and pointed out that he chose to share pictures from before others joined the rally.

Obi-1Nigeria @PsalmKirk replied to Keyamo:

"That video was posted by past 9am when people were warming up for the rally which was to start by 10am when the number tripled. The rally was also held in 4 different locations of Lagos but i guess you already knew that. Senior Advocate of Nonsense."

Maple Tammy Dappa @mapledappa commented:

"From no structure to two polling units...keep shifting goal post, goal will still be scored!"

@Chiefj111 added:

"The earlier you accept DEFEAT,the better for you Agbado Keyamo."

ayKay @JoshuaVembeh told Keyamo:

"You will have sleepless nights until Peter Obi wins the elections next year. Mr Fault-finder doesn't see any fault in giving Nigerians another sick & hiding president. Nigeria is bigger than you stomach. Please Vote Peter Obi. Thank you."

Reno Omokri reacts as Obidients shut down Lagos, other states

Just like Keyamo, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, reacted to the rallies held across Nigeria by the supporters of Peter Obi.

He said Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party, and his supporters called “Obidients” have disrupted the Nigerian political space.

Omokri, a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, noted that the movement was too strong to be disregarded and anyone who tries to do so is not politically conscious.

