Bola Tinubu has again revealed one major thing he will do if he wins the 2023 presidency, in the forthcoming polls

While urging Nigerians to vote for APC in 2023, the presidential flagbearer, in his 80-page manifesto noted that he will reform the Nigerian Police Force

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos state has commenced the official unveiling of his Action Plan for a better Nigeria

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to reform the Nigerian Police Force for efficiency if elected as president next year.

Tinubu noted that he would free police officers from being security or orderlies for Very Important Personality (VIPs).

The former governor of Lagos state added that police personnel on such duties would be replaced by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officers, The Punch reported.

Tinubu unveils action plan for Nigeria today, promise to reform the police force

This was contained in the manifesto exclusively obtained by the newspaper on Friday, October 21.

It would be interesting to note that top on his priority lists of action plans was national security, economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation and education.

The 80-page document, containing multi-sectoral policy options, was tagged “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria and would be officially unveiled today.

On police reform, Tinubu said:

“Police personnel will be freed from extraneous duties such as VIP security and guard duties. VIP Security and provision of security for government buildings, installations and other critical assets will be transferred to The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. The NSCDC shall be evaluated and reformed to be better integrated with our internal security apparatus.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Lola Kingsley Osakwe noted that:

"... and replace police with touts and agberos

Correct!!!

Odekeye Olalekan Daniel wrote:

"Hunmm! Maybe after the Insecurity problem is solved. If not forget about it. Mission impossible in the country."

Loma Nuhu Bala stated:

"Police department, is not the problems of Economic of Nigeria, we just need new blood."

Iorember Abayol Peter wrote:

"Another disaster in wait...for Tinubu let us all perish. Obi is our president come 2023."

Tomilola Ife Olumuyiwa queried:

"How has that affected the bad economy of Nigeria?

Babatunde Oyebola wrote:

"Says the man who still drives around with 200 police escorts vehicles as a presidential candidate "

Arinze U. Arinze noted that:

"Same way he promised campaigning for Buhari whose administration ends soon yet all we had is failure beyond failure."

