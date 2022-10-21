The recent debate in the polity is the names contained in the recently revised Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress list

In the buildup of the 2023 election, some members of the Christian Association of Nigeria were included in the APC list and the president of CAN dissociated himself from the development

Interestingly, a member of CAN, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam disclosed that he has no idea how his name got into Tinubu's list, noting his consent was not sorted

A social justice peace advocate, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam on Friday, October 21, said neither he nor his wife, Prof. Funmi Para-Mallam was aware of their nomination as members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a report by The Punch, the man of God noted that their consent was not sought.

Para-Mallam maintained that he is not a card-carrying member of any political party in the country.

CAN distance itself from Tinubu's list

Legit.ng had reported that there was tension in CAN with the surprise appearance of about eight members opposed to the Muslim-Muslim ticket on the list of the APC campaign council.

The president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh who distanced himself from the APC campaign list noted that such a development is worrisome because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.

Since the names were made public, the issue had remained the topic of discussion in several churches and WhatsApp groups of CAN leaders.

CAN member alleged his name was smuggled into Tinubu's list

But Para-Mallam in a statement said his name was smuggled into the list by APC.

He said:

“My attention has been drawn to a list in circulation which indicates that I (or my wife – Prof. (Funmi) Para-Mallam) have been nominated to serve in the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council. Neither of us is aware of this nomination and our consent was not sorted.”

