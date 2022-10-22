The presidential aspiration of Bola Tinubu has gotten a major boost as his loyalists have declared their support for him in a popular southwest state

This is as the supporters of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket stormed the Maryland area of Lagos State, to campaign for the APC flagbearer

Meanwhile, the presidential rally of the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar is scheduled to hold today in Edo state after a heated debate by members of the party

On Friday, October 21, the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled his action plan for Nigeria.

While declaring his support for the ambition of the former governor of Lagos state, President Muhammadu Buhari at the ceremony noted that the future of Nigerians is safer under the APC administration.

As the chairman of the APC presidential campaign council, Buhari urged all stakeholders to work in unity so as to ensure the party record landslide victory in the 2023 general elections.

A few hours after Buhari unveiled Tinubu's manifesto, the supporters of the presidential candidate of the APC, on Saturday, October 22, held a rally at the Maryland area of Lagos State, The Punch reported.

The photos of the development have generated mixed reactions online.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Elijah Atat Essien said:

"80 pages of his Manifestos = 80 years old wanting to rule.

"Obi we forever stand!❤️

Mike Oghene queried:

"Na only Lagos them dey hold rally."

Ibrahim Sabo Yunusa noted:

"I have just arrived Lagos from Abuja to attend this rally for our Incoming President Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu."

Daodu Ugboreho wrote:

"Campaign for your candidate instead of insulting Tinubu supporters, politics is about interest and choice. If you see Tinubu as your problem may God help you."

Hrh Brume urged:

"The country is hard right now, apart from selling your vote, if you see any other thing that will give you 2k for lunch, DO IT."

Abubakar Qazeem Aremu stated also:

"Tinubu is Nigeria president comes 2023 inshallah, next story pls!

Chidiebube Okeoma stated:

"Peter Obi is a better choice. Let us play up competence above tribalism."

