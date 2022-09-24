President Muhammadu Buhari wants Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to give most of his focus on governance

Abuja - It is now clear why Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's name is missing from the presidential campaign council list of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The development was actually the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the chairman of the council.

Buhari wants Osinbajo to focus on governance (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

In a statement released on Saturday, September 24, Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the council, explained that it was Buhari who directed the organisation not to include Osinbajo in the list, Daily Trust reports.

Keyamo noted that Buhari gave the same instruction for Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation.

The president's reason is that he wants Osinbajo and SGF Mustapha to concentrate on the task of governance.

Keyamo's statement seen by The Nation reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to some stories making the rounds that there may be something amiss within the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the name of our own revered and respected Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, is not included in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.”

“Nothing can be farther from the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, is the Chairman of the Campaign Council. As a result, Mr. President has SPECIFICALLY directed that the Vice-President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of Government.

"As a responsible party and government, all the key functionaries of government cannot abandon their positions for electioneering campaigns. The APC has the mandate of the Nigerian people to administer the country on their behalf at least till May, 29, 2023, and this we intend to do with all sense of responsibility.

“We will not toe the path of those who governed the country in an irresponsible manner before us and our party is not in total disarray like those who wish to ‘rescue’ the country, but cannot simply manage their own internal affairs.”

Sources say Boss Mustapha, Prof Gambari also affected

Sources who spoke on the issue also stated that apart from the vice president, the chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were also not included based on the president's instruction.

The trio are regarded as the engine room of the Buhari-led administration hence the decision of the president to allow them focus on governance.

A source told Legit.ng:

“It only makes sense for the VP, SGF and chief of staff to focus on governance since President Buhari already chairs the council.”

2023 elections: Full list as Osinbajo, Shittu missing in Tinubu’s 422-man campaign council

The APC on Friday, September 23, released the list of Tinubu's presidential campaign council members.

After weeks of anxiety and postponements, the list was released in Abuja on Friday by James Faleke, the secretary of the presidential campaign council.

In the statement, Faleke said:

“We are pleased to announce the nominees of the leadership of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as per enclosed. All nominees are kindly advised to pick their appointment letters from the undersigned on Monday, 26th September, 2022 at 12noon."

