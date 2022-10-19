Osun state governor-elect Ademola Adeleke wants the PDP in Osun to ensure Atiku defeats Tinubu and other presidential candidates in the state

Adeleke made the call when he inaugurated the PDP presidential campaign management committee for the state in Osogbo

The governor-elect said he needs Atiku to win so that he can get support at the federal level to deliver his promises to the people of Osun state

Osogbo, Osun state - Ademola Adeleke, Osun state governor-elect, has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Management Committee for the 2023 presidential election to ensure that the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, wins the state.

Adeleke spoke in Osogbo, the state capital, before inaugurating the party’s campaign management committee, which is led by Sunday Bisi, The Punch reported.

Osun governor-elect Ademola Adeleke wants Atiku to win his state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

2023 presidency: Nigerians need Atiku, says Adeleke

The Osun state governor-elected said Nigeria would need the PDP candidate as president going by his manifestos.

According to him, Atiku’s plan for the country fits into the aspirations of the Osun people for restructuring, local government autonomy, anti-corruption, and better infrastructure, amongst others.

His words:

“Nigeria needs an Atiku presidency because he has the most updated, relevant, and responsive manifesto among all presidential contenders.

“His plan for Nigeria fits into the aspirations of Osun people for restructuring of the Federation, for local government autonomy, for anti-corruption, for better infrastructure, for national unity in diversity and for good governance.

Why PDP must deliver for Atiku in Osun - Adeleke

Adeleke charged the campaign council to deploy massively to deliver Osun state to the PDP at the presidential, National Assembly, and state Assembly elections.

He said the party's victory at the governorship election will be incomplete without winning at the federal level.

Adeleke said as the Osun state governor-elect, he needs a PDP president to support him as he delivers his "five-point agenda to the good people of Osun State.”

“As your Governor in Osun state, I need a President of our party at the federal level to support me as I deliver our five-point agenda to the good people of Osun State," he said.

Atiku will win Osun, Bisi gives assurance

Reacting, the director of the Osun PDP presidential campaign management, Sunday Bisi, said Atiku has demonstrated preparedness for the job of governing the country.

He gave the assurance that the state would support the ex-vice president to deliver Nigeria an overwhelming victory.

Atiku fell ill, flown out for medical treatment? Fani-Kayode alleges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleged that Atiku was critically ill.

Fani-Kayode made the allegation in a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday evening, October 18.

However, shortly after Fani-Kayode's allegation, Paul Ibe, Atiku's spokesman, released a statement saying his principal travelled to Europe to meet a business partner.

