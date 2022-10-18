The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party does not seem to be ending soon as more development unfolds daily in the polity

A few months before the 2023 general elections, the Edo state chapter of the party rejected the campaign council list of PDP

The Edo PDP disclosed that their reason for the rejection is simply based on the proposed visit of the party's flagbearer Atiku Abubakar which is centered around secrecy

A report by The Punch indicates that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worsened on Tuesday, October 18.

This is because the Edo state chapter of the party rejected the campaign council list in the state.

According to the Edo state chapter of the PDP, it was rejecting the list because the proposed visit of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, “is shrouded in secrecy.”

The crisis rocking the PDP takes a new dimension as Edo chapter rejects the party's campaign council list for 2023 election. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo chapter gives reason for their rejection

The statement rejecting the campaign council list was signed by the state deputy chairman, Harrison Omagbon, and secretary, Hillary Otsu, PDP chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas and 11 members of its state working committee.

The statement read,

“We, the undersigned members of the State working Committee and Local Government chapter chairmen hereby wish to inform all Edo PDP members and supporters that:

“We reject the Edo State Campaign Council list as published in the Vanguard Newspaper. The constitution of the purported campaign council list was never discussed by any of the party organs in the state before the publication.”

2023 Presidency: Tension as 4 more PDP governors threaten to dump Atiku, give reason

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as four more governors reportedly threatened to dump the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to a report by The Nation, the governors said they will leave Atiku's presidential campaign if he accepts the demand for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as the PDP national chairman.

Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies are demanding Ayu's exit before they will back Atiku's presidential bid.

PDP crisis: Wike, allies travel to Spain

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 14, Governor Wike took some of his righthand men in the PDP to Madrid, Spain, for another meeting.

Among those who accompanied Wike to Spain on Friday night are Governors Makinde, Ortom and Ikpeazu. Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu state might join his PDP colleagues later.

The trip to Spain happened hours after Wike's live media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital, where he alleged that the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was involved in bribery of an outrageous scale.

