APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not joking in his quest for a better Nigeria in 2023

In his quest to fix Nigeria, the former governor of Lagos state has again convived the electorate why he should be voted for in the forthcoming general elections

The APC national leader highlighted three key things he will do if given an opportunity to serve come 2023

The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, October made an important promise to Nigerians.

The Punch reported that the former governor of Lagos state highlighted three things he will do if elected in the forthcoming general elections, in 2023.

Tinubu says he is prepared to fix the country if given an opportunity in 2023. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu reveals three things he will do if elected into power in 2023

Enhance Security, Fight Corruption, Transform the Economy,

The APC flagbearer has promised to sustain the present administration’s efforts in enhancing security, transforming the economy, and fighting corruption, among others, if elected president next year.

This is as he also assured the President Muhammadu Buhari, of his commitment to honour his efforts and legacy after his tenure in 2023.

The former Lagos state governor made these promises when he delivered a goodwill message at the ongoing 3-day ministerial retreat for ministers and permanent secretaries in Abuja on Tuesday, October 18.

“Mr. President and members of his administration, may I state the following: If elected, I will give due honor to your efforts and to your legacy.

“Most importantly, that the ways and means of a Tinubu government will devoted to further protect and prosper the Nigerian people because our guiding principle will be to provide the best of progressive governance and reform to our beloved land. Consider these three promises to a positive outgrowth of your 9-point agenda,” he added.

