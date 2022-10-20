The Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, charged the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Management Committee for the 2023 presidential election in the state, to ensure that the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, wins the state.

Adeleke spoke in Osogbo before inaugurating the party’s Campaign Management Committee, led by Mr. Sunday Bisi.

Adeleke asks Osun PDP to deliver for Atiku in 2023. Photo credit: Osun PDP

Adeleke, who said Nigeria would need the PDP candidate as president going by his manifestos, added that Atiku’s plan for the country fits into the aspirations of the Osun people for restructuring, local government autonomy, anti-corruption, and better infrastructure, amongst others.

He said:

“Nigeria needs an Atiku presidency because he has the most updated, relevant, and responsive manifesto among all presidential contenders.

“His plan for Nigeria fits into the aspirations of Osun people for restructuring of the Federation, for local government autonomy, for anti-corruption, for better infrastructure, for national unity in diversity and for good governance.

“I want to charge the Council to deploy massively to deliver Osun State to the PDP at the Presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly election. Our victory at the governorship election will be incomplete unless we deliver at the federal level.

“As your Governor in Osun state, I need a President of our party at the federal level to support me as I deliver our five-point agenda to the good people of Osun State.

In his remarks, the Director, Osun PDP Presidential Campaign Management, Sunday Bisi, said since his emergence as the PDP candidate, Atiku had demonstrated his preparedness for the job of governing the country.

He assured that the state would support the ex-vice president to deliver Nigeria with an overwhelming victory.

