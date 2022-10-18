A prominent APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has made a serious allegation regarding the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar's health

Fani-Kayode claimed Atiku is critically ill and has been flown to Paris for treatment, adding that his handlers are covering the situation up

Atiku's spokesman, Paul Ibe, has, however, released a statement regarding the whereabouts of his principal

FCT, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is critically ill.

Fani-Kayode made the allegation in a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday evening, October 18.

Atiku Campaign's spokesman Daniel Bwala shares the PDP presidential candidate having a chat with foreign media in Paris, France. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel

The former minister, who is the director of new media, Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said Atiku collapsed shortly after landing in Abuja from Kaduna, adding that he complained of severe pains all over his body.

He wrote:

"After his outing in Kaduna yesterday Atiku Abubakar fell critically ill.

"He complained of dizzy spells and severe pains in his head and all over his body throughout the flight to Abuja.

"After landing at Abuja airport he collapsed. He was flown to Paris for medical attention immediately.

"For the purposes of damage control they took pictures of him with others the following morning from Paris but please do not be fooled.

"There is something very wrong with the PDP presidential candidate in terms of his health and they don't want the Nigerian public to know.

"God be with him."

Atiku travelled to Europe to meet business partner, says Paul Ibe

Shortly after Fani-Kayode's allegation, Paul Ibe, Atiku's spokesman, released a statement saying his principal travelled to Europe to meet a business partner.

"The former Vice President travelled last night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one his business entities that was impacted by the Covid-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn," Ibe said.

Daniel Bwala, one of the spokesmen of the Atiku presidential campaign, also shared on Twitter pictures of the former vice president "having a chat with foreign media" in Paris, France on Tuesday, October 18.

The tweet reads:

"Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of PDP alongside his team in Paris, France today in a chat with foreign media."

Tinubu meets Atiku, Ayu at Abuja airport

Meanwhile, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with his PDP counterpart, Atiku, at the VVIP lounge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday night.

Despite their political differences and the heated campaign rhetorics, the two presidential candidates exchanged banter upon sighting each other.

In a video posted by media mogul, Dele Momodu, Tinubu also exchanged pleasantries with the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Source: Legit.ng