Amid his campaign for the 2023 elections, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has left Nigeria for Europe

There are speculations that the former vice president was out of Nigeria to seek medical attention

However, Paul Ibe, Atiku's spokesman, said his principal left Nigeria on Monday night, October 17, for a business trip

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, has traveled to Europe.

According to his spokesman Paul Ibe, the former vice president left the country on Monday night, October 17.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar travels to Europe amid his campaign for the 2023 elections.

Source: Twitter

2023: Why did Atiku travel to Europe amid his presidential campaign?

There are speculations that the PDP presidential candidate left the country to seek medical attention.

Ibe, however, denied the rumours, saying Atiku went on a business trip, Daily Trust reported.

“The former Vice President travelled last night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one his business entities that was impacted by the Covid-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.”

“The meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility,” Ibe said in a statement.

The spokesman did not disclose the particular country that Atiku went to.

Tinubu meets Atiku, Ayu at Abuja airport

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with his PDP counterpart, Atiku, at the VVIP lounge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday night.

Despite their political differences and the heated campaign rhetorics, the two presidential candidates exchanged banter upon sighting each other.

In a video posted by media mogul, Dele Momodu, Tinubu also exchanged pleasantries with the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Violence erupts at Atiku's campaign rally in Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the campaign rally of the PDP presidential candidate in Kaduna on Monday, October 17, was greeted with some level of violence from unidentified thugs.

Covering the rally, Daily Trust gathered that some thugs who invaded the venue of the exercise, Ranches Bees Stadium, caused no small mayhem.

Apart from the fact that the phones of persons who were at the venue got missing, the miscreants pelted stones at PDP supporters indiscriminately, leaving the place in chaos.

