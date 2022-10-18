Thugs on Monday, October 17, invaded the Ranches Bees Stadium in Kaduna where Atiku Abubakar held his campaign rally

The hoodlums were said to have stolen the phones of PDP supporters who were at the venue and threw stones at other persons

Disappointed over the development, Atiku called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that this stops as the 2023 elections draw closer

Kaduna - The campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna on Monday, October 17, was greeted with some level of violence from unidentified thugs.

Daily Trust who covered the rally gathered that some thugs who invaded the venue of the exercise, Ranches Bees Stadium, caused no small mayhem.

The newspaper noted that apart from the fact that the phones of persons who were at the venue got missing, the miscreants pelted stones at PDP supporters indiscriminately, leaving the place in chaos.

One of the supporters who escaped being injured told the media house:

“They collected the phones of innocent people at the gate before going into the venue. I’m going back home because I didn’t come here to die or get injured because only God knew who these thugs are or who sent them."

Reacting to the incident via his Twitter page on Monday, Atiku described it as undemocratic and that it goes against the peace accord signed by parties recently.

The former vice president also cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari to call parties as well as their supporters to order so that the coming general elections will be void of violence.

His words:

“I have just received emergency reports of attacks on @OfficialPDPNig supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State. This is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe.”

