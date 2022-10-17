The campaign for the 2023 elections is getting intense, but it did not stop Tinubu and Atiku from exchanging banters

The presidential candidates of the APC and the PDP, respectively, met at the VVIP lounge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Tinubu asked Atiku and his entourage where they were going just as he also spoke with the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, at the VVIP lounge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Despite their political differences and the heated campaign rhetorics, the two presidential candidates exchanged banter upon sighting each other.

Photo credit: @delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by media mogul, Dele Momodu, Tinubu also exchanged pleasantries with the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The presidential candidates' entourages were seen praising each other, calling on the names of their flagbearers.

"Where are you guys going?", Tinubu asked Atiku and his entourage in the viral video.

Watch the video below:

Tinubu, Atiku's airport meeting: Nigerians react

Sharing photos of the two candidates, Momodu wrote:

"Leaders may disagree vehemently on policies but they remain friendly whenever and wherever they meet, like ATIKU ABUBAKAR and BOLA TINUBU just demonstrated this evening in Abuja..."

An Instagram user, @manny__mmb, said:

"A win for one is a win for both...vote wisely!"

Amfichisz, @ceciliaakobun, said:

"Love this. Politics without bitterness. Good examples. Maturity at play."

Jagabang, @oyindamola_dada, said:

"True spirit of sportsmanship. Hopefully they meet and greet again when @officialasiwajubat Jagaban becomes President. ✌️!"

HENRY, oldskoollapela, said:

"No permanent friend and no permanent enemy is the theme for politicians.......and permanent enemy amongst supporters everywhere you go ."

@oyinksadepoju said:

"Thank God they didn’t meet in another country to discuss their own country. Nigeria is improving already! "

Olutunmibi Olufunke Adeola, @firstladyfunky, said:

"Poor men will be fighting cursing one another because of these men that are close friends!!!"

2023 presidency: Tinubu asks Atiku to step down and endorse him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu asked Atiku to step down and endorse him (Tinubu) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The APC presidential candidate stated this on Monday, October 17, during an interactive session with northern leaders under the umbrella of the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna.

Explaining the reason behind his statement, Tinubu asked Atiku to reciprocate the “gesture” he gave to him when he contested for the presidency in 2007 under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) by dropping his ambition and endorsing him.

Source: Legit.ng