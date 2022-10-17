One of the longest-serving SSGs in Katsina state, Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, has defected to the PDP

Dr. Inuwa officially left the APC in the northern state with members of his 627 political groups on Sunday, October 16

The pioneer former stateman of the APC in Katsina said he dumped the party over intimidation and marginalisation

Katsina - Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, the former Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), has led his 627 support groups to the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, Inuwa, who was a pioneer state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, October 16, ordered the immediate renaming and decoration of all his campaign offices across the 361 political wards in 34 local government areas of the state with PDP logos and flags, ThisDay reports.

Inuwa said Nigerians are tired of poverty and insecurity that have characterised the APC-led government (Photo: @aykay_umr)

Inuwa announced his defection in Katsina from the ruling APC to the opposition PDP after a meeting with representatives of the political groups on Sunday.

Why I dumped APC - Inuwa

The former SSG disclosed that his decision to defect from the ruling party came after years of being sidelined and intimidated by the APC.

Even more, he explained that Nigerians across the northern state and beyond are not lamenting over insecurity and poverty into which the APC-led government has plunged the nation.

According to him, “even where schools are officially open, activities are not going on because teachers, pupils, and students cannot go there”.

Making his defecting from the APC official, Inuwa said at his campaign office:

“Today, myself and 627 different political organisations who are my supporters have left the APC to PDP our new political party because both the candidate of the APC (Radda) and the party are not interested in us as a group."

We'll support PDP to win in 2023 - Inuwa

Confident that the PDP will win the 2023 election, Inuwa noted:

“I assure you this time around history is going to repeat itself. We rejected PDP in 2015, now we rejected APC and I believe PDP will emerge victorious."

2023: Mass exodus of prominent chieftains hits APC in northern states, names revealed

After the primaries of the APC, the ruling party faced a threatening wave of defection from the north, where it has its stronghold.

Most chieftains who are northern lawmakers in both the red and green chambers are abandoning the party for other political platforms for similar reasons top among which is the lack of principles and internal democracy.

This, needless to say, was drastically affecting the APC's chances of victory in the coming general elections.

