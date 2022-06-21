After the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party is now facing a threatening wave of defection from the north, where it has its stronghold.

Most chieftains who are northern lawmakers in both the red and green chambers are abandoning the party for other political platforms for similar reasons top among which is the lack of principles and internal democracy, checks by Premium Times have revealed.

The APC is losing some of its prominent members in Bauchi, Katsina, and Sokoto (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

This, needless to say, is drastically affecting the APC's chances of victory in the coming general elections.

States where what may be called a mass exodus of party bigwigs is happening are Bauchi, Katsina, and Sokoto.

Below is a list of northern APC heavyweights that have resigned their membership of the party in the above-named states.

Bauchi

Senator Lawal Gumau Senator Halliru Dauda – Jika Honourable Yakubu Shehu Abdu Sule – Katagum (former Bauchi deputy governor) Farouq Mustapha (chieftain and former lawmaker) Ibrahim Mohammed (chieftain and former lawmaker)

Katsina

Honourable Babangida Talau Honourable Armayau Kado Honourable Aminu Ashiru Umar Abdullahi Garba Dankani

Most of the former APC bigwigs are now members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Action Alliance (AA), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

Sokoto

Honourable Abdullahi Salame Honourable Isa Kurdula Bello Jibril (former minister of culture and tourism)

PDP wins big as defection hits Kebbi APC, 2 senators, 6 others join opposition party

Meanwhile, the Kebbi state chapter of the APC had experienced a big shake-up a few days after the ruling party's presidential primaries.

This is as the party lost five members of the National Assembly and three members of the state assembly to the PDP.

The mass defection to the PDP began after the primary election of APC as most of the decampees were disenchanted with the manner in which the party conducted its primary elections.

APC lawmakers that defected to the PDP in Kebbi

Senator Adamu Aliero of Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Senate leader, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi of Kebbi North Senatorial District as well as member of House of Representatives, representing Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, were the first set to announce their defection from APC to PDP.

Mohammed Umar Jega and Abdullahi Zumbo, members representing Aliero/Jega/Gwandu and Dandi/Arewa federal Constituencies followed suit by dumping the party for PDP.

