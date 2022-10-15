The southeastern region, known to be the PDP; stronghold, will vote massively for APC in 2023, Obidike Chukwuebuka has assured

The DG of the Conference of APC Support Groups said the youth from the Igbo-dominated region will deliver 5.1m votes to the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Obidike said the southeast has realised that their support of the PDP over the years has not brought anything of benefit to them

FCT, Abuja - Obidike Chukwuebuka, the director-general of the Conference of APC Support Groups, has promised to deliver 5.1m votes to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from youth constituency in the southeast in the 2023 general election.

Obidike said this in a statement available to Legit.ng on Friday, October 14.

Young APC chieftain Obidike assures Tinubu of over five million votes from the youths in the southeast region in 2023. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Obidike Chukwuebuka

"We're ready to deliver 5.1m votes to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC from youth constituency in the southeast.

"This is in line with our efforts during voters registration where we mobilized young people for it. Calculations has been made and we're serious about 2023," the young APC chieftain said.

2023 elections: Southeasterners are prepared to vote for APC massively, says Obidike

The southeast region is believed to be the stronghold of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Obidike assured the preparedness of the people of the Igbo-dominated region to vote massively for the ruling APC in the 2023 general elections.

"The people of southeast are beneficiaries of President Buhari’s leadership goodwill, and thus are ready to support any candidate that will emerge for the nation’s topmost office," he said.

Southeast didn't benefit from PDP, Obidike says

Obidike noted that despite supporting the PDP over the years, the southeast didn’t get any tangible project from the main opposition party.

He added that the region's people have discovered the importance of supporting the APC after "several betrayals by the drowning opposition party."

"After President Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi, the hope was rekindled, and the Southeast stakeholders saw the need to collectively support the APC-led government," Obidike said.

