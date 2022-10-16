Heated reactions have trailed Bola Tinubu's blunder at the seventh Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest)

The APC presidential candidate said the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, turned a “rotten situation to a bad one”

Tinubu's campaign team has, however. defended him, saying the blunder is "a slip of tongue that is common to every human being and even great leaders”

Kaduna - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate (APC), made a blunder while speaking about Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the seventh Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest).

Speaking at the event on Saturday, October 15, Tinubu said the Kaduna state governor turned a “rotten situation to a bad one.”

Tinubu's blunder in Kaduna attracts reactions on social media; the campaign team defends the former Lagos governor. Photo credit: The Governor of Kaduna State

“I am openly begging governor el-Rufai not to run away from additional degrees like PhD or others. There are educated derelicts,” the former governor of Lagos said.

“We are not going to let you run away. Your vision, creativity and resilience in turning a rotten situation to a bad one are necessary at this critical time and that is why we are here.”

Tinubu's blunder in Kaduna elicits reactions

Captain Barbossa, @efa101, said:

"Turning a rotten situation to a bad one? Are we meant to read between the lines or something? Cos honestly,I yam not understanding..."

Franklin Okanu, @frvnklin, said:

“Turning a rotten situation to a bad one” Don’t ignore the signs folks."

Oke Umurhohwo, @OkeStalyf, said:

"Imagine Tinubu representing Nigeria at the UN. God abeg oo."

Alexander, @AlexOgunsina, said:

"Just when I thought he was going to keep a clean sheet, BOOM another home goal ."

HenryAjis, @HenryAjis, said:

"Shey na ear dey pain me abi wetin, turning a rotten situation into a bad one? God, Again Abeg."

Kaduna blunder: Tinubu’s team defends him

Meanwhile, the campaign team of the APC presidential candidate has defended him over his gaffe at the Kaduna state investment summit.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, director, Media & Publicity, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, said the issue was blown out of proportion because it’s a political season, Daily Trust reported.

He said Tinubu's blunder is "a slip of tongue that is common to every human being and even great leaders.”

2023 election: Tinubu speaks on his economic plan for Nigeria

Meanwhile, Tinubu has assured Nigerians of a buoyant and vibrant economy if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor of Lagos state promised that his government will build an economy that will help the country achieve double-digit growth.

The presidential hopeful gave the assurance during the Kaduna economic and investment summit.

