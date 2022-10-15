Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the APC, has disclosed that he would build an economy that will help the country in achieving a double-digit growth

The presidential hopeful commended the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, for coming up with an economic summit that drives investments to the state

The former Lagos state government recalled how he came up with similar initiative in his state 20 years ago and how it has helped the state growing

Kaduna, Kaduna - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has assured Nigerians of a buoyant and vibrant economy if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

The Nation reported that the former governor of Lagos state promised that his government will build an that will help the country achieve double-digit growth.

Tinubu reveals plans to build an economy that will achieve double-digit growth

What is Tinubu's economic plan if elected?

The presidential hopeful gave the assurance during the 7th edition of the Kaduna economic and investment submission (KadInvest) in Kaduna on Saturday, October 1.

Tinubu’s assurance was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman.

He then commended the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, for coming up with the summit that attracts investors to the state, adding that it was the same way he did in Lagos 20 years ago.

“I am particularly happy to be in an economic summit such as this. It reminds me of when we initiated Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit more than 20 years ago in Lagos State.”

How did Tinubu develop Lagos?

Tinubu recalled that the summit helped Lagos to achieve landmark developmental projects in different sectors of the economy, such as power generation, critical road infrastructure, street lighting and clean energy initiatives.

The APC flagbearer tells El-Rufai that the economic summit would attract investment to drive rapid economic growth and prosperity.

He expressed optimism it would provide jobs and opportunities for the good people of the state.

Source: Legit.ng