The APC presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu, has asked the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, to step down for him

Tinubu said Atiku should endorse him in appreciation of his support for the PDP presidential candidate when he contested for the presidency in 2007 on the ACN's platform

The former governor of Lagos state made the shocking request when he addressed northern leaders in Kaduna on Monday, October 17

Arewa House, Kaduna - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Atiku Abubakar to step down and endorse him (Tinubu), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu stated this on Monday, October 17, during an interactive session with northern leaders under the umbrella of the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu asked his counterpart in the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to step down for him. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2023 presidency: Reciprocate my 2007 gesture, Tinubu tells Atiku

Explaining the reason behind his statement, Tinubu asked Atiku to reciprocate the “gesture” he gave to him when he contested for the presidency in 2007 under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) by dropping his ambition and endorsing him, Channels TV reported.

The meeting with the northern leaders was part of a wider interaction with selected presidential candidates to discuss their plans for the region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It was held at the Arewa House in Kaduna.

Tinubu vs Atiku: Nigerians react

Alex Ozone commented on Facebook:

"I have a dream that Batiku will step down for the most preferred and competent candidate before the election. My dreams are always valid

"NB: I no mention any name ohh, but e must surely happen✍."

Uyi Osunde said:

"The two of them can step down for all we care. If they like, let them continue the jamboree.

"Nigerians will show them the door to late retirement at the polls. Peter Obi to rescue Nigeria!"

Alphonso Emmanuel Ikeotuonye said:

"The most appropriate move is for both Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu to step down for Peter Obi."

Mohammed Abbas Usman said:

"It is the right thing for Atiku to do especially due to the reason given by Tinubu and the fact that Buhari (from the North) has ruled for 8 years.

"It is one of the reasons I have personally decided to go to the South in search of a President and Tinubu meets my expectations of one."

Christain Obianom said:

"We are asking two of you to go and look after your grate grand children and play with them , vote Peter Obi for better Nigeria."

Tinubu makes blunder as he speaks about Governor El-Rufai in Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu made a blunder while speaking about Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the seventh Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest).

Speaking at the event on Saturday, October 15, Tinubu said the Kaduna state governor turned a “rotten situation to a bad one."

“We are not going to let you run away (to study). Your vision, creativity and resilience in turning a rotten situation to a bad one are necessary at this critical time and that is why we are here," he said.

Source: Legit.ng