Top community leaders, party chieftains, women groups and others staged a surprise home-coming reception for PDP chieftain, Luck Igbokwe

Popularly known as Don Lulu, the influential party chieftain was received at the airport by a mammoth crowd

The stakeholders declared Don Lulu as the future of Ohuhu leadership even as he reiterated his commitment to the PDP

Umuahia - A huge crowd of party supporters, women and youth leaders trooped our in their numbers amid traditional drumming and singing to fete Abia Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu) to a grand reception as he returned home.

Mayor Igbokwe returned to his Umuawa Alaocha community in Umuahia, Abia state after a long spell from home, after the last guber primaries.

Mayor Igbokwe visibly excited at his surprise homecoming reception. Photo credit: @IgbokweMayor

Source: Twitter

The elated businessman, philanthropist and politician expressed joy at the rousing surprise reception saying it was a morale booster.

He assured his associates, supporters and other stakeholders that their labour of love will not be in vain.

Mayor Igbokwe supporters singing and dancing at the homecoming reception. Photo credit: @IgbokweMayor

Source: Twitter

Mayor Igbokwe called on his team of supporters to keep faith with the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne and other candidates of the party in the general elections.

He posited that among the candidates vying for the Abia Guber seat, Prof Ikonne remains the most credible.

Mayor Igbokwe visited Prof Ikonne on arrival in Umuahia, the Abia state capital. Photo credit: @IgbokweMayor

Source: Twitter

Mayor Igbokwe who came second in the guber primaries reiterated his commitment to the PDP. and encouraged his supporters not to be discouraged by the outcome of the primary election, but to take it in the spirit of sportsmanship and throw their full weight behind Prof Ikonne.

He described the PDP guber candidate as a man with vision, capacity, and competence who has come to change the narrative.

His words:

“Having taken time to study Ikonne’s impressive records in ABSU and ABIAPOLY, where he has superintended, his antecedents and manifesto, I am convinced that he's the man that will give us the Abia we all will prosper in and be proud of.

“Politics is about negotiation and I am here to stand in the gap for you and to make sure that whatever is due to you gets to you.”

Among the dignitaries and party faithful who came to welcome him include; Hon Okechi Utah, Chief Lucky Akabuike, Hon. Chidiebere Nwachukwu, Hon. Bob Agbugba (Abomark), Chief Kingsley Megwara, Hon. Bello, (De Latinos), Hon. Anayo (Iceman) among other prominent leaders.

Speaking during the event, the former chairman of Umuahia North local government Chief Chidiebere Nwachukwu expressed confidence that Igbokwe will carry the entire Ohuhu people along in his future political dealings and negotiations.

In the same vein, the former General Manager of Aspimss, Chief Kingsley Megwara praised Igbokwe for making the entire ikwuano Umuahia people very proud.

He stated that Mayor Igbokwe ran a clean and inclusive campaign and reminded him about the need to position Ndi Ohuhu at all times.

His words:

“The future of political leadership in Ohuhu land belongs to you as an emerging leader of the young political class. We will give you our support at all times as you carry us along.”

Mayor Igbokwe was later hosted by Prof. Ikonne in his Umuahia residence where the PDP guber candidate reiterated his commitment to work with him and other credible Abians to deliver a greater Abia by making sure he creates an enabling environment for investors to come in.

In his response, Igbokwe appreciated Prof Ikonne for hosting him and his team while reiterating his commitment to working with him to build a better and prosperous Abia that works for all.

