Mayor Lucky Igbokwe has expressed gratitude his supporters after his loss at the PDP governorship primary election in Abia state

His campaign team, however, declared that while the primary exercise may be over, the last has not been heard of Mayor Igbokwe

The governor of the state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier been accused of foisting unpopular candidates on Abia PDP

Umuahia - The campaign organisation of Abia state gubernatorial candidate Mayor Lucky Igbokwe has expressed gratitude to its teeming supporters after his loss at the recently held Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

In a press statement issued in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on Sunday, May 29, and made available to Legit.ng, the campaign organisation said while this primary exercise may be over, the last has not been heard of Mayor Igbokwe.

Mayor Lucky Igbokwe is expected to announce his next political move soon. Photo credit: Igbokwe media

Source: Facebook

The organisation further said Mayor Igbokwe as would continue to be the face of change and will continue his fight to liberate Abia youths and free them from fear.

They added that they would soon make public their next political decision in due time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mayor Igbokwe himself opined that:

"We want to assure all our numerous supporters that it is not over yet."

2023: Group accuses Okezie Ikpeazu of foisting candidates as PDP flagbearers

Recall that a coalition of concerned groups in Abia recently cautioned Governor Okezie Ikpeazu against imposing nonelected ad-hoc delegates to supervise the party primaries of the PDP in the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the groups who operate under the umbrella of Oganihu Ndi Abia expressed their displeasure at the plans of the governor.

According to them, his actions can lead to mass defection and the end of the PDP in Abia state if any unpopular candidate is foisted as the party's flag bearer in the coming gubernatorial elections.

2023: How support group purchased Abia guber nomination form for Igbokwe

Legit.ng had earlier reported how a support group under the auspices of Concerned Friends of Igbokwe in Abuja purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the businessman and philanthropist to contest the 2023 governorship election in Abia on the platform of the PDP.

A key member of the group and deputy chief whip of the Abia state House of Assembly, Hon. Kaycee Onuzuruike said the support is borne out of goodwill and a call to serve the good people of Abia state to the glory of God.

Mayor Igbokwe received the forms and declared his interest to serve.

Source: Legit.ng