Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said the Igbo people too have the potential to rule Nigeria if given the opportunity. This is even as the governor opined that the Igbo people have the capacity to add value to the economy of the country if given the chance.

Governor Ortom who made his views known when members of the Igbo PDP Forum paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Makurdi, maintained that the people are very passionate about the socio-economic and political development of the country and state.

He acknowledged their support and industrious life, noting that they have modelled a lot of people including him.

“The Igbo are accommodating and hard working. They are a group that can live with other ethnic groups and not like those that are killing my people and they want me to keep quiet. I will never keep quiet concerning incessant attacks on my people by herdsmen until the authorities do the right thing. I will continue to speak against injustice,” he said.

According to the governor, “no one can threaten my senatorial ticket. A man can get nothing except it is given to him by God, I want to sincerely commend the Igbos in Benue and across the states for the strategy to empower the younger generation which is second to none.”

