Umuahia - Mayor Lucky Igbokwe who came second during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, guber primaries in Abia state, has pledged support for the governorship candidate, Professor Uche Ikonne.

Mayor Igbokwe popularly known as Don Lulu, made the pledge while addressing a mammoth crowd of his supporters on Wednesday, June 8 at Umuawa Alocha Community Primary School Umuahia.

He thanked his supporters for their steadfast loyalty and unwavering support and debunked the rumour that he had abandoned them.

He said:

“Without you, we couldn't have created much impact. We want to stress that the Ekweremekwe Campaign Team gave the contest for the ticket of our party the best shot with the backing of my ardent supporters who strongly believe in my capacity to offer selfless service to the good people of Abia.”

Igbokwe explained that his decision to seek election was borne out of his passion to drive change and inspire the youths to a greater height and bring about a new normal.

He also denied allegations that he was sponsored by a political god-father with a vested interest in the outcome of the contest, explaining that the decision to join the race was entirely his and that he bankrolled his campaign.

His words:

“It should be noted that in the build-up to the PDP governorship primaries, I had my Ekweremekwe Campaign Organisation transversed the 17 local government areas and engaged with stakeholders and potential delegates on how to salvage the God's Own State.

“We pushed the message of abiding hope for the future and the 'freedom from fear' which I presented to seek their support.”

He, however, noted that following the outcome of the PDP primaries, a lot of alignments and re-alignments of political forces had been going on, hence his decision to support the party's flag bearer.

He urged his supporters to transfer their support to the PDP governorship candidate, Professor Uche Ikonne.

He pledged to mobilise his supporters to deliver Ikonne; Speaker of the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives candidate for Ikwuano-Umuahia federal constituency, Hon. Chinedum Orji, and other PDP candidates in the 2023 election.

He said that he had interfaced with Ikonne who gave him assurances that he would integrate some of his programmes into his manifesto.

In his remark, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Rt. Hon. Christopher Enweremadu thanked Igbokwe for his wise decision to throw his weight behind the party's flag bearer Ikonne.

Enweremadu who came with the former Leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Humphrey Azubuike said Igbokwe fought like a gallant soldier having come second in the race.

